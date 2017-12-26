The actress' boyfriend Luis Garcia proposes in Vigan

Published 5:39 PM, December 26, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – It was a merry Christmas indeed for Nikki Valdez as the actress got engaged on December 25 to her boyfriend, media executive and triathlete Luis Garcia.

On Instagram, Nikki posted a photo of their engagement, which took place at the historic Calle Crisologo in Vigan, Ilocos Sur.

The photo showed the couple with their family members – including Nikki’s daughter Olivia from a previous marriage – carrying letters that spelled out “will you marry me?” and “yes”.

“Truly a blessed night that happened on the most wonderful time of the year with the most special people in our lives!!!” she said.

The couple have been together for 3 years, celebrating their third anniversary earlier in December. – Rappler.com