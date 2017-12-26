MMFF 2017 Execom encourages audience to support all 8 entries
MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Executive Committee is encouraging audiences to watch all 8 entries, saying it will not release any box office figures and rankings of the film to avoid creating a bandwagon effect on viewers.
“We encourage everyone to support ALL the 8 entries because we are as strong as our weakest film,” said MMFF 2017 Public Relations head and spokesperson Noel Ferrer on his Instagram account.
The MMFF Execom, along with the producers of the festival entries plus the theater representatives have agreed not to release any actual figures and rankings so as not to create a bandwagon effect on the viewers. We encourage everyone to support ALL the 8 entries because we are as strong as our weakest film. We are very happy to say that a large part of the Filipino audiences have gone back to the theaters again this Christmas and we have exceeded even the record 1st day box office gross of MMFF 2015. We are looking forward to more and more people watching ALL the MMFF entries until January 7. MMFF - Magkaisang Mapaunlad ang Filipino Films!!! #mabuhayangpelikulangpilipino
Without specifying figures, Ferrer said that this year’s festival has exceeded the record first day box office gross of the 2015 run.
This year’s festival saw controversy when members of the executive committee resigned after the first 4 entries were announced.
The past festivals saw the release of specific box office figures, but in 2016, the MMFF only released the rankings of the movies.– Rappler.com