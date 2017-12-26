MMFF spokesperson Noel Ferrer says the MMFF ExeCom will not release specific figures and rankings to avoid a bandwagon effect among viewers

Published 6:22 PM, December 26, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Executive Committee is encouraging audiences to watch all 8 entries, saying it will not release any box office figures and rankings of the film to avoid creating a bandwagon effect on viewers.

“We encourage everyone to support ALL the 8 entries because we are as strong as our weakest film,” said MMFF 2017 Public Relations head and spokesperson Noel Ferrer on his Instagram account.

Without specifying figures, Ferrer said that this year’s festival has exceeded the record first day box office gross of the 2015 run.

This year’s festival saw controversy when members of the executive committee resigned after the first 4 entries were announced.

The past festivals saw the release of specific box office figures, but in 2016, the MMFF only released the rankings of the movies.– Rappler.com