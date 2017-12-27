The actress helps bring gunshot victim Abelardo Espela to the hopsital

Published 11:34 AM, December 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines– Actress Claudine Barretto rescued a man who was shot in Rizal by rushing the victim to the hospital.

According to a report from ABS-CBN, Barretto took Abelardo Espela inside her car after she heard his relatives pleading for help to bring the victim to another hospital because they were not accepted by a hospital in Marikina.

The hospital where Barreto took Espela immediately operated on the the victim, the report said.

Meanwhile, Espela's companion in the shooting incident identified as Eldie Escalante, was also gunned down and died

Barretto has yet to issue any statement on the matter. – Rappler.com