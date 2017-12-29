These celebrity couples got their happily ever after this year

MANILA, Philippines – 2017 was another eventful year – especially on the wedding front – as we saw a slew of celebrity couples tie the knot in events that range from swoon-worthy destination weddings, to simple ceremonies that are every bit as beautiful. From Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho’s lavish Paris affair, to Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff’s rustic New Zealand ceremony, this year’s celebrity pairs gave us not only #relationshipgoals but #weddinggoals as well.

Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho

Arguably the biggest (and most expensive) wedding of the year, celebrity doctor Vicki Belo and longtime partner Hayden Kho finally tied the knot in September, after over a decade of being together, and several controversies in between. The couple clearly spared no expense – there were the gold-embossed pop-up invitations, and the Paris destination – they flew in first class and stayed in the Coco Chanel suite at the Ritz Paris – and let's not forget the designer gowns for the ceremony and first dance during the reception held at the historic Opera Garnier. Top that off with a guest list filled with showbiz’s most glittering stars, who turned up in dressed to the nines, and you’ve got a wedding that is as glamorous as any red carpet affair.

Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki

Another wedding that made headlines this year was the real-life union of Descendants of the Sun stars Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki, also known as the SongSong couple. The couple tied the knot in an autumn ceremony at The Shilla Seoul that was miraculously kept quiet and private even as the wedding trended worldwide on social media. The wedding was attended by a who’s-who of South Korean entertainment, including actors Park Bo Gum, Kim Min Suk, Kim Ji Won, and K-Pop stars Junho of 2PM and Donghae of Super Junior.

Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff

After most of her ‘It Girl’ squad tied the knot in 2016, it was Anne Curtis’ turn to walk down the aisle with her longtime boyfriend, Erwan Heussaff. The couple’s New Zealand wedding, held in November, was filled with breathtaking views, tearjerker moments, and post-wedding festivities – including a lapdance from Marc Nelson that put bystander Yael Yuzon in the meme hall of fame. On top of it all, the couple’s genuine happiness at finally being husband and wife jumped out of all the beautiful 'grams posted by guests on social media.

Francis Libiran and Christian Mark Jacobs

Designer to the stars Francis Libiran married his partner Christian Mark Jacobs in March this year, holding the sunset ceremony at The Lind in Boracay. The wedding had its fair share of celebirty guests, including Robin Padilla, Tim Yap, Kaye Abad, and Miss International 2016 Kylie Versoza, whose evening gown and national costume at the competition were designed by Francis. The couple’s union is a win for love, and for pride, in a country that has yet to legalize same sex marriage.

Ai-Ai delas Alas and Gerald Sibayan

It was a simple but love-filled ceremony for Ai-Ai delas Alas and Gerald Sibayan, who got married earlier this month. The couple said their vows at the Christ the King Church in Quezon City in front of family and friends, including a roster of celebrities such as Alden Richards, Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes, Eugene Domingo, and Sharon Cuneta, who was the Matron of Honor.

Max Collins and Pancho Magno

The stunning couple got married at the Marriott Hotel in Pasay earlier in December, after 4 years of dating. The garden-style wedding was equal parts glamorous and sweet, with heartfelt vows and happy tears from both the couple and their guests, which included Megan Young, Rochelle Pangilinan, and Andrea Torres.

Chynna Ortaleza and Kean Cipriano

Chynna Ortaleza and Kean Cipriano married in a civil ceremony in 2015, but held their church wedding in November in a unique ceremony that saw the entourage decked out in black and the bride walking down the aisle in a smoke-grey dress and holding a bouquet of dark red flowers. Definitely one of the coolest weddings to happen this year.

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel

The Victoria’s Secret angel and Snapchat CEO surprised everyone when they got married in May, in a small ceremony held in the backyard of their Los Angeles home. A few months later, the couple confirmed that they were expecting their first child together.

Camille Prats and VJ Yambao

The couple started 2017 right when they got married in Batangas in early January. It was a heartfelt and emotional ceremony, especially for Camille, who lost her first husband to cancer in 2011. Camille and VJ welcomed their baby girl in September.

Rochelle Pangilinan and Arthur Solinap

Rochelle Pangilinan and Arthur Solinap got hitched in August in a wedding in Tagaytay attended by guests including Glaiza de Castro, Vic Sotto, Pauleen Luna, Dingdong Dantes, and Gloc-9. The romantic wedding turned steamy during the reception as Rochelle, who was once a member of the SexBomb dancers, performed for her husband. Arthur, who was also a dancer with the Abztract group, also danced onstage at the reception. – Rappler.com