The actress tops the 2017 Most Beautiful Faces list of The Independent Critics

Published 7:20 AM, December 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – ABS-CBN star Liza Soberano has been declared as the most beautiful face of 2017 by a group of critics.

The My Exs and Whys actress was the top pick of TC Candler's The Independent Critics, which has been publishing the list since 1990. Model and actress Thylane Blondeau came in second.

Other Filipina personalities include Kim Domingo (#96), Nadine Lustre (#78), Jessy Mendiola (#71), and Kathryn Bernardo (#60).

This was the third time Liza was part of the list. The first was in 2015, and then in 2016.

In the male category, actor/singer James Reid led the banner for the Philippines, placing 4th on the list, joining Korean singer/dancer Kim Tae-Hyung, who was number one. Actor Jason Momoa landed in second place, while Armie Hammer was third.

Brazilian-Japanese model and actor Daniel Matsunaga was number 88 on the list, while Liza's on-screen partner Enrique Gil was in 61st place.

According to the website, the Independent Critics considers "aesthetic perfection" as among the criteria for their list.

Around 40 countries were represented in the annual list. – Rappler.com