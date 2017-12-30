The social media celebrity apologizes to Drew Fernandez, who accused him of hurting his partner and Sinon's personal assistant

Published 10:32 PM, December 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Sinon Loresca, who rose to fame for his viral runway walk, issued an apology Saturday, December 30, after he was accused of mistreating his personal assistant and attacking another man at a bar in Ortigas.

Earlier on Saturday, Drew Fernandez shared on Facebook details of the incident, saying that his partner Farhad saw how Loresca treated his assistant. This, Fernandez recounted, prompted Farhad to come up to Loresca and say that it was improper.

However, Farhad claimed Loresca said to him: "Why should I apologize to her, she is just my maid. I am a celebrity, I can do whatever I want and you cannot do anything about it.”

Fernandez said that Loresca then started hitting his partner.

"He started attacking my partner by hitting him, pulling his shirt and scratching him deeply around his shoulders, neck and chest. Immediately after the incident, the securities [sic] took him out of the club. That’s the last I saw of him," Fernandez said.

He also said that they later went to a police station in Pasig City to file a report.

'Misinterpreted'

In a video posted on his Facebook page on Saturday, Loresca said: "First of all, I owe you an apology. Mag-aapologize ng ako dahil nagkasakitan tayo dalawa sa isang bagay na misunderstanding." (I want to apologize because we ended hurting each other in matter that was a misunderstanding)

According to Loresca, he got surprised when Fernandez charged at him and got confrontational. He said that Fernandez thought that he was hurting his personal assistant, who was with them at the bar.

"Sa totoo lang po, ito po ang totoo po n'yan - lagi po kaming nagsasakitan talaga pero harutan po namin iyon. Hindi lang po si Nadia [his assistant], kasama din po ang isa ko pong assistant na si Rhoda, even to my younger brother, even to my mom ganito po talaga kami magharutan," he explained.

(The truth is, we always get physical with each other but it just mischief. It's not just Nadia, even my other assistant Rhoda encounters it, even my younger brother, even my mom. That's how mischievous we are to each other.)

"Siguro na-misinterpret mo na akala mo binubugbog ko si Nadia. Hindi po iyon totoo. Kung nakita mo man yung binubugbog ko, lambing po namin iyon, hindi po iyon bugbugan na super seryoso."

(I guess you just misinterpreted that you thought I was hurting Nadia, that's not true. If you just see how we treat each other, that's how we show our affection for each other. It's not like I hurt her seriously.)

Loresca also said that he loves his assistants very much.

"Hindi po sila tatagal sa akin kung masama po akong tao. Sino po ba ako para manakit ng kapwa tao? Wala po akong karapatan manakit ng kapwa tao, dahil alam ko rin pinagdanasan ko rin kung paano ako saktan ng mga tao sa paligid ko dati, kung papaano ako tumayo sa mga taong malulupit ang kamay sa akin. So alam ko po, naiintindihan ko rin po iyon," he said.

(They won't stay with me for a long time if I were a mean person. Who am I to hurt another person? I have no right to hurt anybody, because I knew how it felt. I know what it feels like to get hurt by the people around you, how I'll stand up to those who are cruel to me. So I know, I understand it as well.)

Loresca said that he hopes that the issue will not escalate any further, especially online.

"Sana naman po wala ng madaming kwento sa nangyari kasi na-enjoy naman po tayo that night," Loresca said, adding the he loves his assistants very much and that they are like family to him.

(I hope there's no more stories on what happened because we enjoyed last night before the incident.)

He once again apologized to Fernandez saying: "Humihingi po ako ng sincere- I apologize sa nangyari kung ano man po nangyari sa atin kagabi. Nagkasakitan po tayo. Inaamin ko lumaban din ako. Sorry talaga kasi hindi ko rin napigilan ang sarili ko. Tao din ako may emotion din ako, nasasaktan din minsan, lumalaban din ako. Sana po huwag na po natin palakihin yung isyu."

(I'm sincerely apologize about what happened to us last night. We hurt each other. I admit I fought back. I'm very sorry because I could not control my emotions. I'm also human; I become emotional; I also get hurt. I also fight back. I hope we don't make this issue bigger anymore.)

– Rappler.com