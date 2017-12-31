Rachelle meets the British actress after a 'Hamilton' performance in London

Published 12:06 PM, December 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – After meeting Emma Stone weeks back, singer and actress Rachelle Ann Go got the chance to meet British actress Keira Knightley after her a performance of Hamilton in London.

"What a way to end the year [Hamilton West End] with Keira Knightley in the crowd! I have to be honest...I freaked out," Rachelle wrote on Instagram with the hashtag girl crush.

What a way to end the year @hamiltonwestend with Keira Knightley in the crowd! I have to be honest...I freaked out #girlcrush A post shared by Rachelle Ann Go (@gorachelleann) on Dec 30, 2017 at 3:52pm PST

Rachel is currently playing the role of Eliza Schuyler, wife of Alexander Hamilton in the West End production which opened on December 21. (WATCH: Rachelle Ann Go slays as Eliza Schuyler in 'Hamilton' clip)

Another Filipina, Christine Allado is also in the production as Peggy. – Rappler.com