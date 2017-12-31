LOOK: Rachelle Ann Go meets Keira Knightley
MANILA, Philippines – After meeting Emma Stone weeks back, singer and actress Rachelle Ann Go got the chance to meet British actress Keira Knightley after her a performance of Hamilton in London.
"What a way to end the year [Hamilton West End] with Keira Knightley in the crowd! I have to be honest...I freaked out," Rachelle wrote on Instagram with the hashtag girl crush.
Rachel is currently playing the role of Eliza Schuyler, wife of Alexander Hamilton in the West End production which opened on December 21. (WATCH: Rachelle Ann Go slays as Eliza Schuyler in 'Hamilton' clip)
Another Filipina, Christine Allado is also in the production as Peggy. – Rappler.com