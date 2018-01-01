The couple marry in the US on Christmas Day

Published 2:27 PM, January 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Multi-hyphenate entertainment personality, Tim Yap and his partner, events director Javi Martinez Pardo are married. On Monday, January 1, Tim shared a photo of the two holding hands with matching scarves embossed with the word "Loved."

"MARRIED," he captioned the photo.

Broadway star Lea Salonga also shared a photo of the two. According to her, the couple got married on December 25, Christmas Day, in the US.

"Finally, I was given permission to post this!!! I was asked by Tim and Javi to be a witness at their wedding which would take place Christmas Day 2017, and I said yes. I don’t think I’ve ever seen Tim this happy. Congratulations to you both!!!"

Tim and Javi got engaged in January 2017. – Rappler.com