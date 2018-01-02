'Marian Gracia Dantes, I may not have any material gift to offer this year, but I just want to give you this,' Dingdong says of the video for his wife

Published 6:48 PM, January 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – In celebration of their 3rd wedding anniversary last December 29, Dingdong Dantes made a video for his wife, Marian Rivera, featuring highlights of their relationship in the past few years.

The video, which was in collaboration with artist Gab Valenciano compiled some of their special moments from their wedding, vacations, and pre-nup videos.

The video, which was posted on his personal Facebook account on Sunday, December 31, read: "Marian Gracia Dantes, I may not have any material gift to offer this year, but I just want to give you this."

"I once said I can jump any cliff no matter how high as long as I know you are there holding my hand. And so we did jump, quite high, yet here we are - safe and sound," Dingdong said.

He also thanked Marian for inspiring him to be a better person.

"You are perfect element that I needed to lead this family, which we heed," he said.

The couple's daughter Zia also made a special appearance in the video.

Following the release of the video, Marian shared her message for Dingdong on Instagram.

"Maraming salamat mahal, dalanging kong gabayan pa tayo lalo ng Mahal na Ama sa langit. At sa mga taong walang sawang nag mamahal at nag dadasal para sa atin. Salamat ng marami sa inyo. May “Forever “... maniwala ka!"

(Thank you love. I pray that God continues to guide us. And to the people who never stopped loving and continue to pray for us, thank you. There is a 'forever' – believe it.)

– Rappler.com