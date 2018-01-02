'If you can't handle the heat, get out of the kitchen,' Lea Salonga tells Senator Sherwin Gatchalian

Published 7:15 PM, January 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Actress and The Voice of the Philippines coach Lea Salonga reminded Senator Sherwin Gatchalian and all public figures to "keep discourses respectful" on Tuesday, January 2.

On Sunday, December 31, Gatchalian responded to criticisms on Twitter with foul words, saying he got pissed off by "bashers." (READ: Netizens slam Sherwin Gatchalian over 'Ulol, Gago' tweets)

In a tweet, Salonga said that public figures are only "one degree of separation" from everyone else.

"Let this be a reminder to celebs, politicos etc on social media [that there is] only one degree of separation from everyone else," Salonga tweeted.

"That said however, we should engage fully mindful of the impact of our words on one another. Let's keep our discourses respectful, even when our opinions are contrary to someone else's. Thanks, that is all," she added.

Let this be a reminder to celebs, politicos, etc. on social media, only one degree of separation from everyone else. You’re fair game the moment you open an account, and it can really test your patience and resolve. — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) January 2, 2018

That said however, we should all engage fully mindful of the impact our words have on one another. Let’s keep all discourses respectful, even when our opinions are contrary to someone else’s. Thanks, that is all. — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) January 2, 2018

Salonga also said that if public figures cannot handle the heat, it's better for them to "get out of the kitchen."

"Being a public figure means having to deal with haters and bashers from time to time, whether in person or on social media," she said.

Oh dear. If you can’t handle the heat, get out of the kitchen. Being a public figure means having to deal with haters and bashers from time to time, whether in person or on social media. Keeping the eyes on what’s important is what keeps one sane through the craziness. — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) January 2, 2018

The stuff I’ve been called on social media through the years is enough to drive one crazy, but it hasn’t. I won’t let the haters and bashers win. Besides, there are more good people out there than not. — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) January 2, 2018

On New Year's Eve, December 31, Gatchalian responded to Rappler CEO and Executive Editor Maria Ressa's article post about the Liberal Party with his comment: "The nation already lost its soul in the last 6 years."

Netizens sent screenshots of Gatchalian's earlier tweets "supporting" the Aquino administration and called him "balimbing" (political turncoat) and "trapo" (traditional politician).

The tweets irked Gatchalian which led him to reply, "Gago ka! (You're stupid)" and "Ulol (deranged)." Netizens slammed the senator for his choice of words in response to the criticisms.

Meanwhile, Senator JV Ejercito defended his "seatmate" from the "bashing" barrage and said public servants are also "human". – Rappler.com