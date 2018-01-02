'Falling in love with you was the best part of my 2017,' Angel tells Neil

MANILA, Philippines – They may have yet to really confirm the status of their relationship, but Angel Locsin and Neil Arce posted sweet messages to each other on Instagram on Monday, January 1.

"Falling in love with you was the best part of my 2017 [Neil Arce] excited to share my 2018 with you," Angel wrote, sharing the photo of them together in New Zealand during Anne Curtis' wedding.

Neil meanwhile wrote: "My 2017...2018..2019... and sabi nga niya pag galingan ko... my forever... Don’t worry gagalingan ko!!! I Love you."

(My 2017...2018...2019... and she told me to do my best... my forever....Don't worry, I'll do my best!!! I love you.)

In an interview on September 2016, Angel said that she's very much happy being with Neil, who has been a good friend of hers before they got together. But she said that they have yet to label themselves as boyfriend and girlfriend.

"Paglumalabas kami, hindi naman kami nagtatago...siguro label na lang ang kulang. Pero hindi naman kami nagdadate ng iba. He's very nice," she said.

(When we go out, we're not really hiding it...I guess what lacks now is only the label. But we don't date other people. He's very nice.)

Before getting together, the two dated other celebrities. Angel was previously in an relationship with Luis Manzano, while Neil dated actress Bela Padilla. – Rappler.com