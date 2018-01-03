LOOK: Take a peek at Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford's home
MANILA, Philippines – With preparations for their wedding this summer well underway, Coleen Garcia gave fans a peek into her future home with singer and TV host, Billy Crawford.
On Instagram, Coleen wrote: "Visited the #crawfordcrib, which is still a work in progress. First thing we did together this year Starting 2018 with hearts full of gratitude, hope, and faith! Excited for where God will take us this year."
She previously also shared a photo the ceiling of the house last August .
"One of our many reminders that God is always good. Sky's the limits."
Coleen and Billy got engaged in December 2016.