The couple are set to wed in the summer

Published 2:11 PM, January 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – With preparations for their wedding this summer well underway, Coleen Garcia gave fans a peek into her future home with singer and TV host, Billy Crawford.

On Instagram, Coleen wrote: "Visited the #crawfordcrib, which is still a work in progress. First thing we did together this year Starting 2018 with hearts full of gratitude, hope, and faith! Excited for where God will take us this year."

Visited the #crawfordcrib, which is still a work in progress. First thing we did together this year Starting 2018 with hearts full of gratitude, hope, and faith! Excited for where God will take us this year A post shared by Coleen Garcia (@coleen) on Jan 1, 2018 at 6:27am PST

She previously also shared a photo the ceiling of the house last August .

"One of our many reminders that God is always good. Sky's the limits."

One of our many reminders that God is always good. Sky's the limit #crawfordcrib A post shared by Coleen Garcia (@coleen) on Aug 28, 2017 at 2:24am PDT

Coleen and Billy got engaged in December 2016.