Published 2:03 PM, January 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Paris Hilton and actor Chris Zylka are now engaged, after Chris proposed to the hotel heiress in Aspen, Colorado.

Paris shared photos of the proposal on Instagram, saying “I said Yas! So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving and kindhearted.”

She also called her fiance her “dream come true,” saying “thank you for showing me that fairytales do exist.”

An Instagram video of the proposal also posted by Paris showed her excitedly taking the ring from Chris and giving him a kiss before trying on the ring herself.

According to People, the 20-carat, pear-shaped diamond ring – which takes up nearly half of Paris’ finger when worn – was designed by celebrity jeweler Michael Greene, and is worth almost USD 2 million.

Paris and Chris, who starred in the HBO show The Leftovers, reportedly started dating in 2016, but only came out as a couple on Instagram in February 2017. – Rappler.com