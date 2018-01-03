IN PHOTOS: Maxene Magalona and Rob Manaquil's dreamy Paris engagement shoot
MANILA, Philippines – Maxene Magalona and Rob Mananquil celebrated their engagement with a dreamy shoot held no less than in the city of love itself – Paris, France.
Maxene shared a photo from the shoot on January 2 with the caption, “Sometimes, home has a heartbeat.”
The shoot was done by Team Pat Dy, made up of Pat Dy, and his partners Francis Perez and Caliber King. The photographers shared more photos from the shoot, which saw the fashion-forward couple going through several outfit changes and shot in various locations around the French capital.
Paris with these two is love. Congratulations in advance @maxenemagalona and @robmananquil ! Shot with @patdy11 and @caliberking for @teampatdy Captured on FILM!
We will always have Paris. Double exposure on Film.
The magic of Robby and Maxene's love captured on Film... luminous and real. Shot for @teampatdy
While the couple haven't revealed much about their upcoming wedding, if the engagement photos are any indication, it’s sure to be stunning.
The pair got engaged in February 2017 in Japan. – Rappler.com