Published 5:16 PM, January 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Singer-composer Freddie Aguilar's home in North Fairview was gutted by a fire on Tuesday night, January 2.

According to a report from ABS-CBN, the Bureau of Fire Protection said that fire happened around past 11 pm at music room on the ground floor of the house and quickly spread through the house. An estimated of P20 million in property was destroyed, including some of Freddie's original recordings and awards.

What he was able to save from the collection was a guitar.

"Iyong mga CD na pinaghirapan ko, ewan ko kung buhay mga records sana. Nandiyan iyong mga bestseller ko na album, mga di pa nabuksan," he said.

(The CDs I worked hard on, I don't know if any of it survived. Some of my bestseller albums were there, those that were not yet opened.)

"Pero OK lang, at least walang buhay na nawala." (But it's okay, at least everyone is safe and no one was harmed.)

In a report by Pep, Freddie's wife, Jovie, was on the second floor and managed to escape unharmed with her mother after passing through a balcony and over the roof on one of their neighbors.

Freddie is known for his hit song "Anak," which also became popular in other countries. He is also a supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte, for whom he composed the song "Para sa Tunay na Pagbabago." He also performed during the presidential inaguration. – Rappler.com