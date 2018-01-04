Chris Zylka is not the first man Paris has been engaged to

Published 12:16 PM, January 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A fairytale ending seems right on the horizon for hotel heiress Paris Hilton, who recently got engaged to actor boyfriend Chris Zylka. But for Paris, the road to happily ever after was paved with controversies, including high-profile breakups, a sex scandal, and two called-off engagements.

From rock stars to models, to shipping heirs, here are just some of the men Paris dated before she wound up with her current fiance.

Rick Salomon

The poker player dated a 19-year old Paris, and created the now-infamous sex tape 1 Night in Paris, which he later distributed. According to Paris, he did so without her consent, and she was left depressed and afraid to leave her home after the scandal blew up.

Jason Shaw

The model dated Paris in the early 2000s, and would be her first fiance. The pair eventually called off their engagement, though Paris reportedly reconnected with him in 2010.

Nick Carter

Paris had a controversial 7-month relationship with the Backstreet Boy in 2004. Though he denied it, Nick was suspected to have hit Paris and she was seen with bruises on her body about a week after they broke up.

Paris Latsis

Paris and Paris had more in common than their names – Paris Latsis was also a socialite and heir to a huge fortune (he is the grandson of a Greek shipping tycoon). The two got engaged in May 2005 after the male Paris proposed with a ring that was worth US$ 5 million, but female Paris called off the engagement only 4 months later, saying she felt that she was too young.

Stavros Niarchos

Paris seemingly went through a Greek phase. After Paris Latsis, she ended up dating another Greek shipping heir, Stavros Niarchos, who left Mary-Kate Olsen for Miss Hilton.

Jared Leto

Paris and the actor had a brief fling in 2008, though they never became serious.

Benji Madden

Paris famously dated Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden, whose twin brother, Joel, was dating — and is now married to – Paris’ then best friend, Nicole Richie. Paris and Benji split after 9 months together, and he is now married to Cameron Diaz. – Rappler.com