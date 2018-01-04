Enrique describes the birthday girl as his "forever"

Published 2:24 PM, January 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Liza Soberano turns 20 today, and the actress has no doubt had her fair share of birthday greetings, but perhaps none sweeter than the one from her love team partner, Enrique Gil.

Posting a couple selfie on Instagram, Enrique’s caption may as well have been a marriage proposal.

“To the woman that I call my forever, all I want is for you to be happy in all that you do. You fill the gaps in my life with your love, simplicity and kindness, seening you smile makes me feel completely and genuinely happy,” he wrote.

“I promise to make you smile for the rest of my life i love you happy birthday mi corazon,” he added.

The couple spent the holidays touring Europe, going around London, Paris, and Madrid. In June 2017, the couple confirmed to YES! Magazine that they were in “a relationship with no labels,” both admitting that they loved each other, and Enrique even saying that Liza was “the one.” – Rappler.com