Alden's on-screen partner Maine Mendoza attends the party

Published 4:50 PM, January 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Actor and Eat Bulaga co-host Alden Richards celebrated his birthday with friends on Tuesday, January 2 at the restaurant he co-owns in Quezon City.

On Instagram, director Mike Tuviera shared a photo of him with Alden, Jerald Napoles, the Eat Bulaga crew, and Alden's on-screen partner Maine Mendoza. The event was held in Concha's resutaurant in Tomas Morato.

"Celebrating with the Birthday Boy. Happy Birthday, [Richard] Faulkerson. May 2018 be an even more blessed year for you! " he said. Alden's real name is Richard Faulkerson Jr.

Celebrating with the Birthday Boy. Happy Birthday, Faulkerson. May 2018 be an even more blessed year for you! @aldenrichards02 A post shared by Mike Tuviera (@direkmike) on Jan 2, 2018 at 5:51am PST

Some of the guests also took photos of Alden and Maine.

Sandali lang naman!!@ kingamerss to eh..un MaiChard ko biglang kinikilig eh A post shared by CezzyCes (@cezzyprincess) on Jan 2, 2018 at 8:45am PST

Ito lang sapat na.....masaya at kinikilig ako di dahil nagaassume o kung ano man....pero hello!!!! Ngayon ko lang ulet sila sa Personal nakita na magkasama After more than a month. Ang saya ng puso ko sobra A post shared by CezzyCes (@cezzyprincess) on Jan 2, 2018 at 4:25pm PST

Alden also celebrated his birthday on Eat Bulaga before the gathering.

Happy Birthday @aldenrichards02 A post shared by Eat Bulaga (@eatbulaga1979) on Jan 1, 2018 at 8:18pm PST

Alden is set to celebrate with his fans on January 6 at Enchanted Kingdom to thank them for his support.

A birthday treat for everyone po. pic.twitter.com/cTlKgdFJ0E — Alden Richards (@aldenrichards02) January 1, 2018

– Rappler.com