LOOK: Alden Richards celebrates birthday with showbiz friends
MANILA, Philippines – Actor and Eat Bulaga co-host Alden Richards celebrated his birthday with friends on Tuesday, January 2 at the restaurant he co-owns in Quezon City.
On Instagram, director Mike Tuviera shared a photo of him with Alden, Jerald Napoles, the Eat Bulaga crew, and Alden's on-screen partner Maine Mendoza. The event was held in Concha's resutaurant in Tomas Morato.
"Celebrating with the Birthday Boy. Happy Birthday, [Richard] Faulkerson. May 2018 be an even more blessed year for you! " he said. Alden's real name is Richard Faulkerson Jr.
Some of the guests also took photos of Alden and Maine.
Alden also celebrated his birthday on Eat Bulaga before the gathering.
Alden is set to celebrate with his fans on January 6 at Enchanted Kingdom to thank them for his support.
A birthday treat for everyone po. pic.twitter.com/cTlKgdFJ0E— Alden Richards (@aldenrichards02) January 1, 2018
– Rappler.com