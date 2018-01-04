Ex-porn star Sola Aoi gets married
MANILA, Philippines – Actress and former Japanese porn star Sola Aoi recently announced that she got married, posting a photo of her wearing a wedding band and saying “I got married, but I do not change myself.”
She also posted about the wedding on her blog, saying that her new husband, Japanese DJ Non, is not handsome nor rich, but he has helped ease her anxiety about being in adult films.
Sola has since left behind her porn career and transitioned into mainstream entertainment, starring in several TV shows and films both in Japan and around the world. She has also dabbled in music.
On her blog and on Twitter, she posted photos of her and DJ Non.
ブログを更新しました。 『日頃応援してくださっている皆様へ。』https://t.co/rYvp4kcadB#アメブロ pic.twitter.com/acouvizEO7— 蒼井そら(SOLA AOI) (@aoi_sola) January 1, 2018
DJ Non also shared a photo of him and his new wife on Instagram.
