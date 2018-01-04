The actress talks about the marriage on her blog

Published 5:05 PM, January 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Actress and former Japanese porn star Sola Aoi recently announced that she got married, posting a photo of her wearing a wedding band and saying “I got married, but I do not change myself.”

She also posted about the wedding on her blog, saying that her new husband, Japanese DJ Non, is not handsome nor rich, but he has helped ease her anxiety about being in adult films.

Sola has since left behind her porn career and transitioned into mainstream entertainment, starring in several TV shows and films both in Japan and around the world. She has also dabbled in music.

On her blog and on Twitter, she posted photos of her and DJ Non.

DJ Non also shared a photo of him and his new wife on Instagram.

