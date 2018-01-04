Ellen and Emma announce the news on Instagram

Published 8:00 PM, January 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – X-Men and Juno star Ellen Page announced on Instagram that she's now married. On Wednesday, January 3, she posted photos of matching rings and wrote about spending time with spouse, Emma Portner.

"Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife," Ellen said tagging Emma in the photos.

Emma posted the same photos with the caption: "I get to call this incredible woman MY WIFE! [Ellen Page]I LOVE YOU!"

Ellen was previously in a relationship with artist Samantha Thomas before she started seeing Emma. The actress, who also appeared in the movie Inception came out in 2014 during the Human Rights Campaign's "Time to Thrive" conference in Las Vegas.

In November 2017, she accused X-Men director Brett Ratner of homophobic and abusive behavior, when he allegedly outed her without her consent. – Rappler.com