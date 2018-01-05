Let the Long Night commence

Published 11:46 AM, January 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Winter is not coming – at least not for another year. Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner let this information slip in an interview with Variety last December, but now it’s been confirmed by HBO, which said that 8th and final season of its hit epic fantasy will be returning in 2019.

HBO did not specify an air date, or even the exact month of the premiere, but said that the season will have 6 episodes.

The company seems to be pulling out all the stops for its final season, recruiting both David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik to direct episodes, along with showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss. Both Nutter and Sapochnik have received Emmy awards for their work on the show.

Aside from directing, Benioff and Weiss will be writing the new season, alongside Bryan Cogman and Dave Hill.

Executive producers include Benioff and Weiss, as well as Carolyn Strauss, Frank Doegler, and Bernadette Caulfield, while Game of Thrones author George RR Martin will be co-executive producer, along with Cogman, Guymon Casady, and Vince Gerardis.

The 2019 release date for the next season means it’ll be an arduous wait for fans, who were left with multiple cliffhangers at the end of the final season (spoiler alert!): fan favorites Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen unknowingly commit incest, a rift between the Lannister lover-siblings Cersei and Jaime, and the true enemies – the whitewalker army – breaking The Wall down and marching south. (READ: 7 moments from ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 that shook us to our core)

Whether the show will pick up exactly where it left off, or follow a time jump as massive as the space in between its final two seasons remains to be seen – but at least now we can be sure that winter is coming. It’s only a matter of time. – Rappler.com