Rachel Alejandro, Celeste Legaspi, Dulce, and Sandino Martin go for a musical car ride

Published 4:23 PM, January 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Stars of the musical film Ang Larawan showcased their vocal skills as they belted out OPM favorites, carpool karaoke style.

Sandino Martin, who plays Bitoy Camacho, takes the wheel as Rachel Alejandro (Paula) and legendary songbirds Celeste Legaspi (Donya Loleng) and Dulce (Donya Irene) sing along to hits, such as “Mr. Kupido,” “Basang Basa Sa Ulan,” and “Da Coconut Nut.”

Ang Larawan was awarded Best Picture at the recently-concluded MMFF. The film, based on the Nick Joaquin play Portrait of the Artist as a Filipino, is about two spinster sisters, Paula and Candida, who struggle with taking care of their ailing father, a famous painter whose last work has drawn the attention of the public.

The film, set to music by Ryan Cayabyab, features performances from Sandino, Rachel, Celeste, and Dulce, and also stars Joanna Ampil – whose turn in the movie won her the MMFF Best Actress title, Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, Nonie Buencamino, and Paulo Avelino. – Rappler.com