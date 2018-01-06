'Kailangan lang i-share mo sa tao na pinagkakatiwalaan mo. Kailangan na ilabas mo 'yung nararamdaman mo,' Nadine says after mourning the death of her brother, Isaiah

Published 2:35 PM, January 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – For Nadine Lustre, 2017 has been a rollercoaster. She was hailed as FHM's Finest, co-hosted It's Showtime, and was tapped for some endorsements. But she also found herself grieving due to her brother Isaiah's death in October.

During the press conference for her and James Reid's Revolution concert on Friday, January 5, Nadine told reporters that she is now doing well after what happened.

"Actually now I really feel great. Even though you know, bad things really happen to us and hindi po natin ini-expect na mangyayari (we didn't expect to happen) it's meant to happen. But I'm happy because I've learned so much in what has happened and we grew to be better people," she said.

Nadine also said that she and her family have become closer. The support of James and the fans also helped pull her out of the dark moment she was going through.

Nadine encourages those suffering from depression to share and open up to people they can trust.

"For everyone going through depression, find someone who will listen to you when you go through it. Kasi iyon lang...kailangan lang i-share siya sa taong pinagkakatiwalaan mo. Kailangan kasi ilabas nang ilabas 'yung nararamdaman mo.

(Because... you just really need to share it to people you can trust. You really just have to let out everything you're feeling.)

"You can't just hold it inside kasi ang ending no'n, sasabog ka (because in the end, you'll just explode)," she said.

Nadine's brother, Isaiah, was found dead in their home in October 2017. Following reports of her brother's death, Nadine posted on her Instagram a message to bashers who have been critcizing her for supposedly prioritizing other matters than her brother's death.

Nadine also shared that just listening to those going through depression is already a big help.

"Makinig lang po kayo. Kasi hindi 'nyo alam kung gaano kalaki 'yung tulong na nagagawa 'nyo just by listening (Just listen. Because you have no idea how big a help you are just by listening)."

James and Nadine on what you can do when feeling depressed or those going through it. pic.twitter.com/M6rxuJ79uw — alexa villano (@alexavillano) January 5, 2018

James, for his part, said: "If you have a friend that is in need, you really make an effort. It’s obviously very hard for them.”

On being in the 'Most Beautiful' list

Nadine was also asked about being hailed as one of the most beautiful women in the world. Aside from getting the FHM Finest title, she was also included as in the 100 Most Beautiful list by the Independent Critics along with Liza Soberano, Kathryn Bernardo, and Jessy Mendiola.

"I'm really honored and blessed being called one of the most beautiful women but beauty nga po (you see) is subjective. Everyone is beautiful," she said.

Aside from the Revolution concert scheduled on February 9 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, Nadine is preparing for an album and shooting movies, one which she and James will shoot with director Antoinette Jadaone in London. – Rappler.com