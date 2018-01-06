Director Paul Soriano says one of the movies he's planning is for Aga Muhlach and Bea Alonzo

MANILA, Philippines – After winning awards for Siargao during the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), director Paul Soriano said his company Ten17P will be busy with more projects in 2018.

In press conference on Thursday, January 4, Paul gave some details of the movies he and the company will be doing.

"One is called Banderita. It's a story that takes place in the south of Mindanao, which is like harana (serenade), singing. I don't know if I'm going to shoot it this year, but we're writing – (me and) Froilan Medina. It's my non-violent drug war film," he said.

Another project he's developing is called Hubog ng Langit, a QCinema entry which he might work on with actress Bela Padilla.

"I pitched it to her (Bela), and she's agreed to play the role. Now I'm just working on scheduling with her and stuff like that, because I want to shoot that also this year."

He also shared that he's also in the stage of writing a concept for his wife Toni Gonzaga and her sister Alex.

"Not to preempt anything but one of the plans for 2018 is for TEN17P and myself to write a movie for Toni and Alex. Sisters concept, pampamilya (family friendly), of course within the brand of Toni and Alex Gonzaga," he said.

He also confirmed that he's working on a script with Star Cinema for an Aga Muhlach and Bea Alonzo film, and he will co-produce it.

Paul said that it has his dream to work with Aga, whom he saw in the movie Hotshots, which his dad Jeric Soriano directed.

"Of course, Aga has been a family friend growing up. He's also ninong in our wedding. We've kept in touch, and what was nice with Aga, honestly, this is like my 4th concept we pitched to him. He says no also, even if you are friends. 'Paul, walang personalan pero hindi ko type 'yung concept.' (Paul, nothing personal but I don't like the concept.) So try again. This time, parang I got it. Okay siya (He's okay with it), and we were able to get Bea's approval as well," he said.

Siargao's success

Paul said that he's very grateful for the success of the film after it won several awards and was screened in more than 150 cinemas. (READ: 5 fun facts about the movie 'Siargao'

"It's actually the first time in my career as a director/producer to experience 100 plus cinemas," he said.

He also gave credit to his cast, including Jericho Rosales, Erich Gonzales, and Jasmine Curtis-Smith, whom he had worked with in the movie Transit.

Describing Jasmine, he said, "Parang good luck charm din siya sa akin." (She's like my good luck charm.)

Early interview of Paul Soriano on @jascurtissmith 's win, next projects, and the intrigues during the movie. pic.twitter.com/6c8YVDEg70 — alexa villano (@alexavillano) January 4, 2018

Paul said he's pleased to hear people wanting to visit Siargao because of the film.

"Please visit Siargao but also take care of it," he said. – Rappler.com