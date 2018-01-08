'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' wins Best Picture Drama, Best Supporting Actor for Sam Rockwell, and Best Actress for Frances McDormand

Published 12:26 PM, January 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines– The movie Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri won Best Picture-Drama at this year's Golden Globe awards on Sunday, January 7 (Monday, January 8, Manila), as well as Best Supporting Actor for Sam Rockwell and Best Actress for Frances McDormand.

Lady Bird took home the Best Picture for comedy or musical.

Gary Oldman won the Best Actor in a Motion Picture-Drama for the movie Darkest Hour. (IN PHOTOS: Stars wear black on Golden Globes 2018 red carpet)

The TV show The Handmaid's Tale won Best Drama series and a Best Drama Actress award for Elisabeth Moss.

The show was hosted by Seth Meyers.

List of Winners:

Best film, drama

Call Me by Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best film, musical or comedy

The Disaster Artist



Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

WINNER: Lady Bird

Best actor, drama

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

WINNER: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best actress, drama

Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

WINNER: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Best actor, musical or comedy

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

WINNER: James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Best actress, musical or comedy

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

WINNER: Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Best supporting actor

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best supporting actress

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

WINNER: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best director

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All The Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best foreign language film

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

WINNER: In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

Best animated feature

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

WINNER: Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Screenplay

The Shape of Water

Lady Bird

WINNER: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Post

Molly’s Game

Best Original Song

“Home,” Ferdinand

“Mighty River,” Mudboumd

“Remember Me,” Coco

“The Star,” The Star

WINNER: “This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

Best Original Score

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

WINNER: Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

John Williams, The Post

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

TELEVISION

Best drama series

The Crown

Game of Thrones

WINNER: The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This is Us

Best drama actor

Jason Bateman, Ozark

WINNER: Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Best drama actress

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

WINNER: Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Best musical or comedy series

Black-ish

WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Best musical or comedy actor

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

WINNER: Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will and Grace

Best musical or comedy actress

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, Glow

Issa Rae, Insecure

WINNER: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Best limited series or TV movie

WINNER: Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Best limited series or TV movie actor

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

WINNER: Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Best limited series or TV movie actress

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

WINNER: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best limited series or TV supporting actress

WINNER: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Best limited series or TV supporting actor

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

WINNER: Alexander Skarsgard , Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Cecil B DeMille Award: Oprah (Watch her speech here.)

– with a report from Agence France-Presse/ Rappler.com