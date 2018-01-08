FULL LIST: Golden Globes 2018 winners
MANILA, Philippines– The movie Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri won Best Picture-Drama at this year's Golden Globe awards on Sunday, January 7 (Monday, January 8, Manila), as well as Best Supporting Actor for Sam Rockwell and Best Actress for Frances McDormand.
Lady Bird took home the Best Picture for comedy or musical.
Gary Oldman won the Best Actor in a Motion Picture-Drama for the movie Darkest Hour. (IN PHOTOS: Stars wear black on Golden Globes 2018 red carpet)
The TV show The Handmaid's Tale won Best Drama series and a Best Drama Actress award for Elisabeth Moss.
The show was hosted by Seth Meyers.
List of Winners:
Best film, drama
- Call Me by Your Name
- Dunkirk
- The Post
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best film, musical or comedy
- The Disaster Artist
- Get Out
- The Greatest Showman
- I, Tonya
- WINNER: Lady Bird
Best actor, drama
- Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
- Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
- Tom Hanks, The Post
- WINNER: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
- Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best actress, drama
- Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game
- Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
- WINNER: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Meryl Streep, The Post
- Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
Best actor, musical or comedy
- Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
- Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
- WINNER: James Franco, The Disaster Artist
- Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
- Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Best actress, musical or comedy
- Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
- Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
- Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
- WINNER: Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
- Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Best supporting actor
- Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
- Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
- Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
- Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
- WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best supporting actress
- Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
- Hong Chau, Downsizing
- WINNER: Allison Janney, I, Tonya
- Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
- Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best director
- WINNER: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
- Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
- Ridley Scott, All The Money in the World
- Steven Spielberg, The Post
Best foreign language film
- A Fantastic Woman
- First They Killed My Father
- WINNER: In the Fade
- Loveless
- The Square
Best animated feature
- The Boss Baby
- The Breadwinner
- WINNER: Coco
- Ferdinand
- Loving Vincent
Best Screenplay
- The Shape of Water
- Lady Bird
- WINNER: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- The Post
- Molly’s Game
Best Original Song
- “Home,” Ferdinand
- “Mighty River,” Mudboumd
- “Remember Me,” Coco
- “The Star,” The Star
- WINNER: “This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman
Best Original Score
- Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- WINNER: Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
- Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
- John Williams, The Post
- Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
TELEVISION
Best drama series
- The Crown
- Game of Thrones
- WINNER: The Handmaid's Tale
- Stranger Things
- This is Us
Best drama actor
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- WINNER: Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
- Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Best drama actress
- Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
- Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
- WINNER: Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Best musical or comedy series
- Black-ish
- WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Master of None
- SMILF
- Will & Grace
Best musical or comedy actor
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- WINNER: Aziz Ansari, Master of None
- Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
- William H. Macy, Shameless
- Eric McCormack, Will and Grace
Best musical or comedy actress
- Pamela Adlon, Better Things
- Alison Brie, Glow
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- WINNER: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Frankie Shaw, SMILF
Best limited series or TV movie
- WINNER: Big Little Lies
- Fargo
- Feud: Bette and Joan
- The Sinner
- Top of the Lake: China Girl
Best limited series or TV movie actor
- Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
- Jude Law, The Young Pope
- Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
- WINNER: Ewan McGregor, Fargo
- Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Best limited series or TV movie actress
- Jessica Biel, The Sinner
- WINNER: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
- Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
- Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
- Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Best limited series or TV supporting actress
- WINNER: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
- Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
- Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
- Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Best limited series or TV supporting actor
- Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
- David Harbour, Stranger Things
- Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
- WINNER: Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
- David Thewlis, Fargo
Cecil B DeMille Award: Oprah (Watch her speech here.)
– with a report from Agence France-Presse/ Rappler.com