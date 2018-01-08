Diego says he posted the video by accident

Published 9:46 AM, January 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Facing the issue head-on, Diego Loyzaga clarified that the nude video his followers saw on Instagram was posted by accident.

Even if the young actor was able to take down the video immediately, screenshots of the clip taken by his eagle-eyed followers immediately circulated online.

Taken during his recent trip to Europe, the clip showed Diego vlogging with only the upper half of his body within view. He, however, accidentally panned down, inadvertently revealing his private parts.

His intention was to delete the video but accidentally pressed the wrong button. According to Diego, they were only celebrating a Swedish tradition when the mishap happened.

“It’s a European tradition. It’s a Swedish and Finnish tradition. You go butt naked in the hot tub. Sauna muna (first) ‘cause it’s snowing outside and you go in the hot tub,” he explained during the press conference for his new movie, Mama’s Girl, Saturday, January 6.

“I don’t know why naging problema or issue 'to siguro kasi tinanggal ko kaagad pero talagang accident lang na na-post ko. Save and my story is right next to each other on Instagram, so na-save ko siya.”

(I don't know why this became a problem or issue because I guess I took it down immediately but I really just accidentally posted it. Save and my story is right next to each other on Instagram, so I was able to save it.)

“I was vlogging the whole time I was in Sweden and Amsterdam and I was showing everyone who follows me mga ibang kultura sa ibang bansa. Naisip ko rin hindi lahat maiintindihan, mage-gets ng lahat ng tao dito. So, nung nalaman ko na na-post pala, yun tinanggal ko agad (the different cultures in other countries. I also understand that not everyone will get it. So when I found out I posted it, I took it down immediately).”

For Diego, he wouldn’t consider what happened a “scandal”. According to him, what may have gotten people talking was how quickly the video was taken down.

“They just made it an issue kasi nga tinanggal ko s’ya agad (because I took it down). Pero ‘yung (But) from the night before, I was also naked and no one really made an issue about it and that one they did,” he said.

When asked how his parents reacted to the sensitive clip, Diego explained that his mom, Teresa Loyzaga, is very open to different customs and traditions. In fact, during their vacation, she even helped him cross off one of the items on his bucket list: run naked in the snow.

“Sino ang camera man ko? Ang nanay ko (Who was my camera man It was my mom). It’s a European tradition and it’s not a big deal abroad. S’yempre ‘di ko lang pinost (Of course I did not post it).”

Meanwhile, Diego’s onscreen partner Sofia Andres insisted that she hasn’t seen the video herself. The Mama’s Girl star, however, gave Diego her full support.

“Ako, tanggap ko naman s'ya kahit ano. Nakita ko na ‘yung darkest side at brightest side n’ya.” (For me, I accept him for who he is. I already saw his darkest and his brightest side.)

Diego on relationship with father Cesar Montano

Although they haven’t seen each other in a while due to their busy schedules, Diego said Cesar has always been there for him. He also clarified that, whatever conflicts they had in the past, he will always have respect for his father. (READ: Diego Loyzaga on feud with dad Cesar Montano: It's all in the past)

“We never weren’t okay naman. Nagkaroon lang kami ng konting problema pero ang ama naman at ang isang anak, we’re blood di ba? Kadugo ko s’ya. (We just had a little problem and we're father and son, so we're blood right?) Kaya no matter what, we like it or not, I’m not saying we don’t ha, pero I love my father and I know that he loves me.”

“I’m proud. Proud pa rin ako na anak ako ng tatay ko and I’m even more proud na nanay ko ang nanay ko (I'm still proud to be the son of my dad and I'm even more proud that my mom is my mom).”

It was In February 2017 when Diego took to Instagram to blast Cesar, after he accused him of throwing him out of the house and that he was not okay, despite negative results on the drug test he took. – Rappler.com