Celebrities don the color in protest of sexual abuse and discrimination in Hollywood

Published 10:20 AM, January 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Hollywood stars kicked off the 2018 awards season on Sunday, January 7 (Monday, January 8, Manila time), at the Golden Globes 2018 in Los Angeles.

This year, many celebrities traded their colorful red carpet attire for stark black as a show of solidarity for those protesting sexual abuse and inequality in the industry, following the downfall of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein in October 2017. (READ: Hollywood gets party season started at glitzy Golden Globes)

Stars tagged their red carpet photos with the hashtag #TimesUp, the name of the initiative launched by women in Hollywood to shed light on the widespread discrimination, abuse, and harassment in show business.

"People are aware now of a power imbalance. It's led to abuse in our industry. It's everywhere," Meryl Streep, who is vying for a Globe for her work in media drama The Post, told E! network on the red carpet.

Streep – who has come under fire over her denials that she knew about Weinstein's misconduct – brought Ai-jen Poo, the head of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, as her plus one.

Along with Streep, other stars walked the red carpet with women's activists. Lawyer Saru Jayaraman went with Amy Poehler, tennis legend and gender equality advocate Billie Jean King went with Emma Stone who is nominated for her performance as King in the film Battle of the Sexes, activist Marai Larasi went with Emma Watson, attorney Monica Ramirez went with Laura Dern, #MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke went with Michelle Williams, and musician and Native American rights advocate Calina Lawrence went with Shailene Woodley.

Other celebrities who stepped out in black were Catherine Zeta-Jones, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sarah Paulson, Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Claire Foy, Emilia Clarke, and Sterling K Brown.

