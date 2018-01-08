Get your tissues ready!

Published 10:30 AM, January 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The full wedding video of Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho has been released by Vicki on her blog.

In her blog post dated January 2, Vicki wrote: "I want to start 2018 by sharing with you one of the happiest moments in our lives – our wedding in Paris last September. I want to begin this year full of love, hope, and happiness – and I want to share them with all of you."

In one part of the ceremony, Hayden became emotional as he spoke before Vicki and their pastor.

"Yesterday you asked me how I knew I love you. My answer is this: I know I love you because I can't live without you," he said.

Hayden also promised to be a good husband to her and a good father to their daughter, Scarlet Snow.

The video also showed scenes from the pre-wedding party held aboard a cruise ship as well as moments from the reception.

The couple got married in Paris last September 2, with the country's top personalities from showbiz, society, and politics in attendance. – Rappler.com