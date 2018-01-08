Volleyball player Michele Gumabao and former 'Pinoy Big Brother' housemate Vickie Rushton are among the ladies who submitted applications to be a Binibining Pilipinas 2018 candidate

Published 4:29 PM, January 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Two former Pinoy Big Brother housemates submitted their application forms to be part of the Binibining Pilipinas 2018 candidates.

Volleyball player Michele Gumabao and Vickie Rushton were among those who gave their forms over the weekend at the Bb Pilipinas office at the Araneta Center.

More ladies are expected to file their applications on Monday, January 8, the deadline for submission. The official list of candidates will be announced after the screening scheduled on January 15.

A volleyball player for Creamline, Michele is the daughter of actor Dennis Roldan. Michele's brother, Marco, is also in showbiz. She is undergoing training under Aces and Queens, the beauty camp headed by Jonas Gaffud, who trained the likes of Pia Wurtzbach, Kylie Verzosa, and Megan Young.

Vickie, who won as 4th runner-up back in Pinoy Big Brother All In, was a former Mutya ng Pilipinas 2011 tittleholder. She is also the girlfriend of actor Jason Abalos.

Before applying for Bb Pilipinas, Vickie was last seen on FPJ's Ang Probinsyano and La Luna Sangre. She is being trained by Kagandahang Flores under Rodgil Flores, who mentored Miss Universe Philippines 2017 Rachel Peters, Miss International 2013 Bea Rose Santiago, and Miss Earth 2015 Angelia Ong among others. – Rappler.com