Enrique says it was a big step for him to introduce Liza to his family

Published 9:15 PM, January 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Coming from their European vacation over the holidays, Enrique Gil shared that his family in Spain has met his on-screen partner Liza Soberano.

In an interview with ABS-CBN, Enrique admitted it was a big step for him to introduce Liza to his family.

"It's my first time to introduce somebody to my family [in] Spain. It was crazy," he said.

Liza, who recently celebrated her 20th birthday, said she was happy to meet Enrique's family, especially his grandmother.

"'Yung lola ni Quen (Enrique's nickname), sobrang animated siya. She's just like Quen, but 10 times more. For her age, she's very hyper and she's very funny. Walang dull moments. Hindi siya nauubusan ng kuwento," the actress said.

(Quen's grandmother is very animated. She's just like Quen, but 10 times more. For her age, she's very hyper and she's very funny. There are no dull moments. She doesn't run out of stories.)

Enrique said he was glad that his grandmother loves Liza.

Aside from visiting Spain, the two also went to Paris and London. They spent Liza's birthday in Disneyland with her family, too. (LOOK: Enrique Gil posts sweet birthday message for Liza Soberano)

Most Beautiful 2017

In the same interview, Liza said she's flattered about being voted as the 2017 Most Beautiful Face by TC Candler and The Independent Critics.

"I am really happy. Natuwa naman ako (I'm very happy) because Filipinos like me are being recognized in other countries and by other critics. I am very overwhelmed by the love that they have been sending towards me," she said.

Enrique said that even without the Most Beautiful Face award, Liza is still number one for him. The actor himself ranked 61st on the list.

The two are set to return to the television screen in a new teleserye called Bagani, which will be aired this year. – Rappler.com