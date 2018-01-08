The Metro Manila Film Festival Executive Committee also announces that the screening of films is extended in select cinemas

Published 9:50 PM, January 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Executive Committee (Execom) announced that the 2017 festival set new records, exceeding the P1-billion mark.

Without mentioning specific figures, the committee shared on its Facebook page: "We are very happy to announce that we have hit our targets and have set new records with the MMFF 2017 grosses."

The Execom added that due to popular demand, the screening of movies from the festival will be extended in select cinemas.

In another post, the committee also said some of the theaters will continue to honor MMFF season passes.

The Execom previously announced it will not release specific figures and rankings to avoid a bandwagon effect among viewers. (READ: MMFF 2017 sets new record for first two days)

Ang Larawan and Siargao took home the most number of awards during the MMFF Gabi ng Parangal last December 27. – Rappler.com