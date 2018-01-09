Julia says that she'll be forever grateful to Star Magic for taking care of her career

Published 12:00 PM, January 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Julia Montes clarified that there’s no bad blood between her and Star Magic following her decision to transfer to Cornerstone Entertainment.

In October, news of Julia’s decision to change management made rounds online, prompting fans to wonder if she was unhappy with the way Star Magic was handling her career.

In an interview with the actress at the press conference for her latest series, Asintando on Monday, January 8, the actress finally put these rumors to rest.

According to Julia, she will always be grateful for Star Magic, who handled her career for over 12 years.

“Never ko naman makakalimutan ang Star Magic. Kung wala naman ang Star Magic nung nagsisimula ako wala rin naman ako, ‘di ko rin naman makikilala ang Cornerstone,” she said.

(I'll never forget Star Magic. If weren't for Star Magic when I was starting, I wouldn't be here. I also wouldn't have known about Cornerstone)

“Saka si tatay, si Mr. M. Forever tatay ko ‘yun. Isa ‘yun sa mga unang naging tatay ko sa showbiz. Bago ko pa nakilala ang tatay ko, isa na s’ya sa mga naging tatay ko.” (READ: Julia Montes meets her biological father, Martin Schnittka

(And Mr. M is like a father to me. He'll be my father forever. He was one of the first who became my father in showbiz. Even before I met my real dad, he was already one of my fathers in the industry)

Julia also denied rumors that she has always wanted to transfer to Cornerstone Entertainment. In fact, when she left Star Magic, she revealed that she had no concrete plans and left everything to God.

“Pinag-pray ko na lang sya. Sabi ko na lang, ‘Bahala na Lord kasi ito yung nafi-feel kong gawin. Pero Lord i-guide mo na lang ako.’ Okay naman napunta ako sa Cornerstone.”

(I really prayed about it. I just said 'It's up to the Lord

because this is what I feel I should do. But Lord, please guide me. It was okay that I went to Cornerstone.)

“I think sobrang tumiming lahat at kung ano ‘yung pinagpe-pray ko ginrant din naman agad na makakita ako ng management. Kasi before naman ako umalis with Star Magic, wala talaga akong plano with anyone, na kung saan ako lilipat as in talagang umalis lang talaga ako. Hindi s’ya ‘yung parang, kasi meron na akong nakikita, as in wala.”

(I think it was just the right timing and whatever I prayed for was granted to me, to find new management. Because even before I left Star Magic, I didn't have any plan with anyone like where to go, as in I just left. It wsn't like because I found someone, as in it was nothing.)

On new soap Asintado

Following the success of Doble Kara, her last daytime soap that aired for almost two years, Julia is back with another series, titled Asintado. Here she plays Ana, an emergency medical technician, who aspires to give her adoptive family a good life. To prepare for the role, Julia shared that she had to go through several medical training sessions to give justice to her character.

While playing twins was definitely challenging, Julia explained that her new role is just as – if not more – demanding. She admitted that, at first, she had a hard time connecting with her character, as she and Ana have very different personalities. While Ana can be confrontational, Julia would rather cry the pain in private. But don’t mistake her for being a pushover.

“Pero palaban ako, tatahi-tahimik ako pero ‘pag sobra na ‘yung whaetever nagsa-stand up talaga ako,. Lumalaban ako but with prayers and all.”

(But I'm also a fighter. I may be quiet but if it's too much like whatever, I really stand up. I fight back but with prayers and all.)

Julia also hoped that her character would serve as an inspiration to women. According to Julia, she has always dreamt of playing the role of a strong female character – someone her fans could look up to.

“Nakaka-excite kasi bago lahat for me and isa sa mga dream ko na humawak ng baril, palaban. Ang sarap lang maging inspirasyon sa mga babae na manonood nito kasi pinapakita dito na walang babae at lalaki lalo ‘pag lumalaban ka in terms of justice. So ‘yun ‘yung klarong klaro sa Asintado.”

(Everything is very exciting for me and this is one of my dreams, to hold a gun and fight back. It just feels good to be an inspiration to women who will watch this, because this will show that there's no man or woman especially when you fight in terms of justice. That's what's very clear about Asintado.)

Asintado also stars Paulo Avelino, Shaina Magdayao, Aljur Abrenica, Lorna Tolentino, and Agot Isidro. The show airs starting January 15. – Rappler.com





