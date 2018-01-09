The actress is engaged to 'Glee' creator Brad Falchuk

Published 11:18 AM, January 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Gwyneth Paltrow and Glee creator Brad Falchuk are officially engaged! Rumors about their engagement were rampant as early as last year, with many saying that they were "secretly engaged."

The couple made the announcement on Good Morning America on Monday, January 8 in the US, saying in a joint statement, “We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship.”

They’ll also be featured on Goop, the magazine that is part of Gwyneth’s lifestyle brand of the same name. On the cover is a black-and-white photo of the couple, while inside, they share messages about their love and quirky trivia about their relationship.

Gwyneth and Brad have been dating for 3 years.

The actress, 45, has two children with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, 40 – daughter Apple, 13, and son Moses, 11. They got divorced in 2016, after 13 years of marriage.

Sunday brunch #modernfamily A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Nov 26, 2017 at 12:59pm PST

Brad, 46, also has two children from a previous marriage, Brody and Isabella. He divorced his wife of 10 years, Suzanne Bukinik, in 2013.

Aside from co-creating Glee, Brad is also known for co-creating the shows American Horror Story and Scream Queens. – Rappler.com