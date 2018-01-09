The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share the sweetest photos of the little girl

Published 1:30 PM, January 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Princess Charlotte has grown up quite a bit since we last saw her – the two-year-old is now a sweet little girl who's off to nursery school! (LOOK: Adorable new photos of Princess Charlotte, taken by Kate Middleton)

In photos released on Kensington Palace's official social media pages, Charlotte is seen posing at the palace in a red coat and matching red shoes. She even has a red bow to keep her shoulder-length hair out of her eyes. To complete the look, the princess sported gray tights and a scarf to keep warm, plus a pink polka dot backpack.

What makes the photos even more charming are the princess' poses. In one of the photos, Charlotte smiles at the camera with one hand on a banister and one knee bent. In another, she sits on the stairs with her hands on her lap and her head cocked to one side.

The adorable photos came with the following caption: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning. The images were taken by The Duchess shortly before Princess Charlotte left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School."

Princess Charlotte, along with her brother Prince George, 4, will soon have a baby brother or sister, as Prince William and his wife Kate announced in September 2017 that they were expecting their 3rd child. – Rappler.com