Paulo gives an update on 'Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral,' plus his thoughts on the distribution of cinemas during the Metro Manila Film Festival

Published 8:00 PM, January 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Paulo Avelino was all smiles as he talked about receiving praises from Lea Salonga for his performance on Ang Larawan. According to him, getting compliments from a world-renowned artist like Lea gave him more confidence in his ability as an actor.

“I saw it late kasi I was sick during the whole holiday season. It’s nice reading messages, not just from Ms. Lea, but from people,” he said during the press conference for his latest daytime soap, Asintado.

“Reading these kinds of messages kasi, this helps me, gives me more confidence, tells me that I’m on the right track, doing these kinds of roles or films. But, you know, coming from Ms. Lea Salonga. She’s well-known worldwide and nakakataba ng puso (it's heartwarming).”

In her tweet, Lea called Paulo “one of the greatest actors of his generation.” She wrote that his acting skills were “beyond what she would ever expect from an actor his age.”

If you’re a fan of #PauloAvelino, I urge you to watch his stellar performance in #AngLarawan. He doesn’t sing as well as the others, but his acting! He will be one of the greatest as he continues to grow!!! Congrats!!! — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) December 29, 2017

The Voice coach, however, mentioned that he “doesn’t sing as well as the others,” which drew a couple of negative reactions from fans.

I mean, his acting skills are beyond what I would ever expect from an actor his age. He’s not a singer, but he is an exceptional actor. — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) December 30, 2017

@mepauloavelino Hello, Paulo, allow me please to wish you CONGRATULATIONS on your achievement in #AngLarawan. Your work was absolutely riveting to watch. Without a doubt, you will be one of the greatest actors of your generation. From your fan, Lea Salonga. — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) December 30, 2017

Here’s the thing. He knows how to blur the line between good and bad, black and white, taking advantage of all those shades of gray. It’s incredible to watch. — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) December 30, 2017

Hayaan na. As long as the person I intended to compliment receives the praise, that’s all I require. — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) December 30, 2017

Paulo, however, never took offense. He pointed out that he only took the role because he wanted to try something different, something that he has never done before. Although he can carry tune, Paulo acknowledged that being a theater actor takes a different kind of discipline.

“I would never go on stage and sing full unless it’s the genre of the songs I used to sing,” he added.

Paulo has been actively promoting Ang Larawan on social media. Admittedly, he was disappointed that the movie was pulled out of several theaters as it failed to compete in terms of ticket sales.

He believed in the project wanted everyone to see what they have been working on for the past 5 years. Unfortunately, they were not even given a fighting chance.

“The first day, MMFF just gave us, if I’m not mistaken, correct me if I’m wrong, 40 cinemas. Second day bumababa s’ya (it went down) like drastically.”

“So parang nakakalungkot na, if it’s a film festival, dapat pantay-pantay ‘yung pagbibigay ng sinehan sa mga kalahok. Hindi lang based sa commercial value n’ya, It’s a festival and there are 8 films – so why not give all films equal cinemas? Equal number ng cinemas kahit first week lang.”

(So it was quite sad. It's a film festival, it should be equal in giving all cinemas a chance in theaters. It's not just based on commercial value, it's a festival and there 8 films – why not give all films equal cinemas. It should have equal number of cinemas even for the first week.)

On Goyong: Ang Batang Heneral

Last November, Paulo wrapped up filming for the highly anticipated Heneral Luna sequel, Goyong: Ang Batang Heneral. It was almost two years ago since TBA Studios announced that they are working on a sequel focusing on the life of the young general Gregorio del Pilar. It was a long time coming but the actor said that fans would not be disappointed when they see the final outcome. (READ: Paulo Avelino on historical dramas and being Goyo)

“To this day, it’s the biggest project I’ve done. It’s the hardest and I’m most excited about this project,” he said.

Just like Heneral Luna, Goyong aims to show a different side to one of our national heroes. After doing his research, Paulo shared that he was surprised to come across several stories about the young general, which was not taught in school.

“When I was casted for Heneral Luna, I had to research, and I was given materials as well. Parang nakakaintriga na bakit ang dami kong nabasa na hindi tinuro sa school. Kasi ‘pag tinuro sa’yo sa school you think of them na, ‘Wow they sacrificed their life for the country. They died for the country. He’s the youngest hero of all.’ Parang after reading and researching, their humans, their human beings, they can make mistakes.”

(It's very intriguing that I read so much that was not taught in school. Because what was taught to you in school, you think of them as, 'Wow they sacrificed their life for the country. They died for the country. He's the youngest hero of all. It was after reading and researching, their humans their human beings, they can make mistakes.)

Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral is set to be released this year. Asintado premieres on January 15. – Rappler.com



