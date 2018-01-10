Coco Martin, Melai Cantiveros, and Jason Francisco are among those who have gone to the Quirino Grandstand during the mass before the procession starts

Published 11:17 AM, January 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The image of the Black Nazarene has returned to the Quiapo Church past 3 am on Wednesday, January 10, after a long journey from the Quirino Grandstand early Tuesday. (READ: Nazareno returns to Quiapo Church after 22 hours)

Like other devotees, some Filipino stars took time off from their schedules to observe the Catholic tradition. Many of them came to the midnight mass at the Quirino Grandstand Tuesday or touched the image before the actual procession.

Ang Probinsyano and Ang Panday star Coco Martin went to the Quirino Grandstand early Tuesday morning, where he had some quiet time and touched the image.

Melai Francisco and husband, comedian Jason Francisco, were also spotted attending the mass at Quirino Grandstand.

Fashion designer Eddie Baddeo was spotted lining up days before the actual procession to hear mass at Quiapo Church and to watch the parade of the replicas.

Singer Angeline Quinto is also a devotee of the Black Nazarene, posting a photo of the Quiapo church altar.

During an interview on TV Patrol, Angeline shared that she was given a replica of the Black Nazarene by sculptor Joseph Magcalas of Apalit, Pampanga. She said she was very touched.

Napaka gandang regalo naman po nito. Maraming maraming salamat po ‘Maestro Joseph Magcalas’ of Apalit Pampanga sa napakagandang imahe ng Mahal Na Poong Nazareno. Maraming salamat po. Thank you very much din bhe Mark Dave Roque Saan #ThankyouLordforeverything A post shared by Angeline Quinto (@loveangelinequinto) on Jan 7, 2018 at 3:13am PST

Hashtags member and one-half of the McLisse tandem McCoy de Leon also shared his experience during the procession.

"Dalawang halik sa krus mo at nahawakan ko pa ang kamay mo. Ito ay isa sa pinaka kakaibang nagawa ko sa buong buhay ko. Natulala lang ako nung nasa taas ako habang naka tingin lang sayo at hindi nainda lahat ng sakit sa katawan bago sumampa. Maraming salamat lahat salamat dahil hinayaan mo kong makalapit sayo Poong Nazareno. Mahal ka po namin. Salamat sa mga nakasama ko na tinulungan ako pag sampa sa mga taga Wagas Batang Ibarra. Sa mga kaibigan ko at syempre sa Daddy ko."



(Two kisses on your cross and I was also able to touch your hand. This is probably one of the most unusual things I've done in my entire life. I was stunned when I was on top, just looking at you, and I didn’t mind the pain in my body before I got on. Thank you because you allowed me to be near you, Black Nazarene. We love you. Thank you to everyone who helped me reach him, especially to the people of Wagas Batang Ibarra, to my friends, and of course to my Daddy.)

Dalawang halik sa krus mo at nahawakan ko pa ang kamay mo. Ito ay isa sa pinaka kakaibang nagawa ko sa buong buhay ko. Natulala lang ako nung nasa taas ako habang naka tingin lang sayo at hindi na inda lahat ng sakit sa katawan bago sumampa. Maraming salamat lahat salamat dahil hinayaan mo kong makalapit sayo Poong Nazareno. Mahal ka po namin :) Salamat sa mga nakasama ko na tinulungan ako pag sampa sa mga taga Wagas Batang Ibarra. Sa mga kaibigan ko at syempre sa Daddy ko ;) A post shared by Mccoy De Leon (@hashtag_mccoydl) on Jan 9, 2018 at 10:43am PST

More than a million Filipinos participate in the procession annually. There were more than 6 million of them this year. Devotees believe the Black Nazarene help people with their problems and health concerns. – Rappler.com