The New Times cancels a Time Talk scheduled with the actor following the allegations

Published 1:39 PM, January 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - After winning a Golden Globe award for his role in The Disaster Artist, James Franco has been accused of sexual misconduct by several actresses.

Actress Violet Paley tweeted: "Cute #TimesUp pin James Franco. Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17 year old?"

Cute #TIMESUP pin James Franco. Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17 year old? — Violet Paley (@VioletPaley) January 8, 2018

In another tweet, Paley clarified that she was not 17 when it happened but that there were still more details she has yet to come out with.

thank you for your support just to be clear I wasn’t 17, I was an adult. There are a lot more details that will be out soon. Working with people to do it in the best, safest way — Violet Paley (@VioletPaley) January 8, 2018



Sarah Tither-Kaplan, who was identified as a student of Franco by the New Daily News at his acting class also accused the former Spider-man star of exploiting her by asking her to strip down on a set.

"Remember a few weeks ago when you told me the full nudity you had me do in two of your movies for $100/day wasn't exploitative because I signed a contract to do it? Times up on that!" she tweeted. “I 100% did not feel like I had a choice to say no.”





Hey James Franco, nice #timesup pin at the #GoldenGlobes , remember a few weeks ago when you told me the full nudity you had me do in two of your movies for $100/day wasn't exploitative because I signed a contract to do it? Times up on that! — Sarah Tither-Kaplan (@sarahtk) January 8, 2018



She also called out Franco in another tweet saying: "If a famous actor who has the ability to make or break my career with the snap of his fingers offers me a part, I don't have bargaining power. I need work. I need to eat. I need a career. I can't afford to say "no"."





If a famous actor who has the ability to make or break my career with the snap of his fingers offers me a part, I don't have bargaining power. I need work. I need to eat. I need a career. I can't afford to say "no". — Sarah Tither-Kaplan (@sarahtk) January 8, 2018



Actress Ally Sheedy did not accuse the actor of anything but according to the New York Daily News, she took wondered why he was there.

"Why is a man hosting? Why is James Franco allowed in? Said too much," she tweeted which has been deleted.

Franco has yet to issue a statement but The Hollywood Reporter wrote that the New York Times has canceled a Time Talk which they were supposed to do with the actor and his brother Dave for The Disaster Artist.

Hollywood has been rocked by sexual misconduct allegations in the past months after the New York Times came out with a report of producer Harvey Weinstein in October, where he was accused of harassing several actresses.

Other stars such as Kevin Spacey, Matt Lauer, Mario Batali, and Steven Seagal have also been accused of sexual misconduct by several women. (READ: And they all fall down) – Rappler.com