It’s all Emma Stone’s fault!

Published 5:14 PM, January 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence are fast becoming 2018’s ultimate BFF Goals. Earlier in the year, the two actresses did an adorable interview with W Magazine, and now they’re at it again, with Jennifer posting a new video where she shares why she wasn’t present at the Golden Globes after parties.

The video shows Jennifer talking to Emma on the other side of the camera, saying “you had told me that you wanted to be my date to the after parties so I got us tickets to some after parties, I booked a car.”

“I was halfway through glam when you told me you didn’t wanna go, you just wanted to come over to my house” Jennifer continued, turning to face the camera straight-on to show that only half of her face was made up.

“So I just sent my hair and makeup team home and now this is what I look like,” she said, as the two of them laugh.

Their friendship shouldn’t come as a surprise really. They have a lot in common: both of them have Best Actress Oscars to their name (Jennifer for her performance in Silver Linings Playbook, and Emma for her role in La La Land), they’ve both played Marvel heroines (Mystique for Jennifer, Gwen Stacy for Emma), and they even once had the same stalker. BFF Goals indeed! – Rappler.com