Published 7:27 PM, January 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Former singer and now Department of Social Welfare Assistant Secretary Michelle Ortega married Police Director Gregorio "Greg" Pimentel in a ceremony attended by President Rodrigo Duterte in Baguio on Wednesday, January 10.

Other attendees were Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos, Senator Vicente Sotto III, and Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II.

Michelle is the sister of actor and politician Robert Ortega. Michelle has a daughter, Ysabel, with former senator and action star Lito Lapid. – with a report from Pia Ranada/Rappler.com