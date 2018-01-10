Millie is set to do the movie, based on Nancy Springer's books

Published 9:40 PM, January 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown is set to star in another movie very soon.

According to a report from Deadline, the actress has a deal with Legendary Entertainment to star and produce a movie based on Nancy Springer's Enola Holmes Mysteries.

It was reported that Millie will produce it under her PCMA Productions.

In the 6 book series, Enola is the sister of Sherlock Holmes. Like Sherlock, she is also a gifted detective.

Aside from Enola Holmes and Stranger Things, Millie just finished filming Godzilla: King of Monsters. – Rappler.com