'Stranger Things' actress Millie Bobby Brown to star, produce 'Enola Holmes Mysteries'
MANILA, Philippines – Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown is set to star in another movie very soon.
According to a report from Deadline, the actress has a deal with Legendary Entertainment to star and produce a movie based on Nancy Springer's Enola Holmes Mysteries.
It was reported that Millie will produce it under her PCMA Productions.
In the 6 book series, Enola is the sister of Sherlock Holmes. Like Sherlock, she is also a gifted detective.
Aside from Enola Holmes and Stranger Things, Millie just finished filming Godzilla: King of Monsters. – Rappler.com