Blessings come in many forms and today, I got mine in the form of a recognition certificate for being part of the Dean’s List in school. I’m first to admit that it’s been a roller coaster ride juggling my career and school. I’m taping for my upcoming show; there has been a lot of late nights and weekends spent with books. But you know what, it’s possible! I’m proud of myself for pulling through and I hope this inspires you to just keep going and never stop learning! It's never easy but that makes the journey of learning more beautiful and interesting. Tomorrow’s another day but allow me to bask in this achievement which I couldn’t have reached without God’s grace. Thank you!

