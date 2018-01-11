WATCH: Jodi Sta Maria part of Dean's List in school
The actress personally receives her dean's list certificate at Southville International School
Published 11:48 AM, January 11, 2018
DEAN'S LIST. Jodi Sta Maria shows her dean's list certificate after personally accepting it at Southville International School. Jodi is a student in the school majoring in Psychology. Screengrab from Instagram/@jodistamaria
MANILA, Philippines – Actress Jodi Sta Maria was declared one of the top students in her psychology class on Wednesday, January 10, accepting her Dean's List certificate herself.
Jodi is studying Psychology in Southville International school. She got a 3.670 grade, making her part of the Dean's List.
On Instagram, Jodi wrote: "Blessings come in many forms and today, I got mine in the form of a recognition certificate for being part of the Dean’s List in school. I’m first to admit that it’s been a roller coaster ride juggling my career and school. I’m taping for my upcoming show; there has been a lot of late nights and weekends spent with books.
"But you know what, it’s possible! I’m proud of myself for pulling through and I hope this inspires you to just keep going and never stop learning! It's never easy but that makes the journey of learning more beautiful and interesting."
Jodi is currently preparing for her new soap with Robin Padilla and Richard Yap called Sana Dalawa Ang Puso Ko set to air within the year. – Rappler.com