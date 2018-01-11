Before their wedding in Boracay, Maxene and Robby host a bohemian-themed dinner for family and friends

Published 3:05 PM, January 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Maxene Magalona and model-musician Robby Mananquil are set to marry on Thursday, January 11 in Boracay.

Before the wedding, the couple hosted a pre-wedding dinner on Wednesday, January 10, attended by family and friends.

Miss World 2013 Megan Young and her boyfriend, actor Mikael Daez, attended the party.

Maxene's brother, actor Elmo Magalona, and his on-screen partner Janella Salvador also came.

Lauren Young and Robbie Gar were also present.

Robby's sister, model and Happy Skin co-owner Rissa Trillo, shared a photo of her daughters fitting their dresses for the wedding.

Meanwhile, Maxene's sister Saab wrote on Instagram that she'll be unable to go to the wedding due to her pregnancy.

"Today my maid of honor gets married and, as her matron of honor, I'm so sad that I can't be with her physically. I recently learned that I'm not allowed to travel anymore until after the twins' birth. I really wish I could be there, but with her big and selfless heart, she told me not to worry about it because the safety of my babies is what's most important. I love you, [Maxene], and I am currently crying buckets from Manila. (I'm also wearing my matron of honor dress in bed like a crazy woman. It's the hormones.)"

Maxene and Robby got engaged last February during a trip to Japan. They had their pre-nup shoot in Paris. (READ: Here's how Robby Mananquil proposed to Maxene Magalona)

Maxene, daughter of the late rapper Francis Magalona and Pia Magalona, has been in showbiz since she was a kid, starting her career with 5 and Up and doing various teleseryes.

Robby is the son of Robert Mananquil and Philippine Star lifestyle editor Millet Mananquil. – Rappler.com