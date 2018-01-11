The video of President Rodrigo Duterte's granddaughter is shot in Australia

Published 1:50 PM, January 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Following the issue surrounding her age and use of Malacañang Palace for her pre-debut photos, a teaser video for the debut of President Rodrigo Duterte's granddaughter Isabelle was released online.

Gianne Carlo Chua of GCC Visuals posted the clip, which was mostly filmed in New South Wales, Australia.

In the post, Gianne Carlo wrote: "A short, sweet, and simple 18th birthday save the date video for the President's granddaughter Isabelle Duterte."

Isabelle is set to turn 18 this month.

Last December, photos of her pre-debut pictorial went viral, when photographers and stylists shared it on social media. She was heavily criticized because the photos showed her posing with the presidential seal as a backdrop. (READ: When is it proper to use Malacañang, presidential seal for private purposes?)

She and her father, former Davao City vice mayor Paolo Duterte – who recently resigned – also made headlines with their fight on social media. (READ: Malacañang hopes for reconciliation between Paolo Duterte, Isabelle)

Isabelle is an aspiring actress and has signed with talent manager Annabelle Rama. – Rappler.com