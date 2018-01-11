Maxene and Robby marry in Boracay

Published 5:41 PM, January 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Maxene Magalona and musician-model Robby Mananquil got married before family and friends on Thursday, January 11, at Shangri-La's Boracay Resort and Spa.

Maxene wore a classic, elegant Vera Wang wedding gown, paired with a long sheer veil edged in lace. Robby and the guests were also in white.

The groom is ready @robmananquil #irobyouverymaxx A post shared by Tim Yap (@officialtimyap) on Jan 11, 2018 at 12:18am PST

Now husband and wife #MagalonaMananquil #IROByouveryMAXX A post shared by EddFuentes (@fuentesedd) on Jan 11, 2018 at 12:44am PST

Some of the couple's close friends were present, such as Tim Yap, Megan Young, Lauren Young, and more. Maxene's brother Elmo Magalona was with his on-screen partner Janella Salvador.

I miss my Megipoo @meganbata #irobyouverymaxx A post shared by JM Rodriguez (@jm_ro) on Jan 11, 2018 at 12:51am PST

Unfortunately, Maxene's sister Saab couldn't make it due to her pregnancy. She did share a photo and message for Maxene.

"Today my maid of honor gets married and, as her matron of honor, I'm so sad that I can't be with her physically. I recently learned that I'm not allowed to travel anymore until after the twins' birth. I really wish I could be there, but with her big and selfless heart, she told me not to worry about it because the safety of my babies is what's most important. I love you, [Maxene], and I am currently crying buckets from Manila. (I'm also wearing my matron of honor dress in bed like a crazy woman. It's the hormones.)"

Before the wedding, Maxene and Robby had a bohemian-themed dinner to welcome their guests.

Congratulations to the happy couple! – Rappler.com