IN PHOTOS: Maxene Magalona, Robby Mananquil get married
MANILA, Philippines – Actress Maxene Magalona and musician-model Robby Mananquil got married before family and friends on Thursday, January 11, at Shangri-La's Boracay Resort and Spa.
Maxene wore a classic, elegant Vera Wang wedding gown, paired with a long sheer veil edged in lace. Robby and the guests were also in white.
Some of the couple's close friends were present, such as Tim Yap, Megan Young, Lauren Young, and more. Maxene's brother Elmo Magalona was with his on-screen partner Janella Salvador.
Unfortunately, Maxene's sister Saab couldn't make it due to her pregnancy. She did share a photo and message for Maxene.
"Today my maid of honor gets married and, as her matron of honor, I'm so sad that I can't be with her physically. I recently learned that I'm not allowed to travel anymore until after the twins' birth. I really wish I could be there, but with her big and selfless heart, she told me not to worry about it because the safety of my babies is what's most important. I love you, [Maxene], and I am currently crying buckets from Manila. (I'm also wearing my matron of honor dress in bed like a crazy woman. It's the hormones.)"
Before the wedding, Maxene and Robby had a bohemian-themed dinner to welcome their guests.
Congratulations to the happy couple! – Rappler.com