The two pop superstars team up for Jollibee's 40th anniversary

Published 4:40 PM, January 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Pinoy pop favorites Gary Valenciano and Sarah Geronimo have teamed up for Jollibee's 40th anniversary!

The music video for their song "Apat na Dekada" dropped on Thursday, January 11, on the popular fast food chain's Facebook page. It featured Gary and Sarah singing and even dancing along to the upbeat tune, in between scenes that complemented the song's lyrics.

Composed by Thyro Alfaro in collaboration with Jollibee's creative agency, McCann World Group Philippines, the song's lyrics talk about many relatable, heartwarming moments that Filipinos experience at Jollibee, like dropping by for lunch after Sunday Mass or celebrating a birthday.

Gary and Sarah have long been Jollibee endorsers – Gary was one of the restaurant's first ones, while Sarah came on board in 2005. – Rappler.com