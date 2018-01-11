The pop star earlier tweeted that the band is demanding 100% of publishing royalties for her song 'Get Free'

Published 8:25 PM, January 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Contrary to earlier reports, Radiohead clarified it has not filed a lawsuit against Lana Del Rey for copyright infringement.

The English rock band was earlier reported to be suing the pop star, supposedly demanding 100% of publishing royalties from her 2017 song "Get Free," which sounds strikingly similar to the band's 1993 hit "Creep."

Del Rey herself even tweeted about the supposed lawsuit, saying, "It's true about the lawsuit. Although I know my song wasn't inspired by 'Creep,' Radiohead feel it was and want 100% of the publishing."

"I offered up to 40 [percent] over the last few months but they will only accept 100. Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court," she added.

It’s true about the lawsuit. Although I know my song wasn’t inspired by Creep, Radiohead feel it was and want 100% of the publishing - I offered up to 40 over the last few months but they will only accept 100. Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) January 7, 2018

However, according to Rolling Stone, Radiohead's publisher Warner/Chappell said there was no lawsuit filed, and the band is not demanding 100% of royalties.

A representative for Warner/Chappell said, "As Radiohead's music publisher, it's true that we've been in discussions since August of last year with Lana Del Rey's representatives."

"It's clear that the verses of 'Get Free' use musical elements found in the verses of 'Creep.' To set the record straight, no lawsuit has been issued and Radiohead have not said they 'will only accept 100%' of the publishing of 'Get Free.'"

Del Rey has yet to respond to the statement.

This is not the first time "Creep" has been at the center of a copyright infringement battle. Radiohead was earlier sued by songwriters Albert Hammond and Mike Hazlewood for similarities to the 1972 song "The Air That I Breathe," which the duo wrote for The Hollies. Hammond and Hazlewood were eventually credited as the song's co-writers. – Rappler.com