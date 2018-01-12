Weinstein has kept a low-profile since a wave of women accused him of sexual harassment and rape

Published 2:35 PM, January 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The outrage sparked by Harvey Weinstein has gotten physical as a new video has surfaced, showing the former Hollywood bigshot being slapped in a restaurant.

In the video posted by TMZ on January 10, Weinstein appears to be slapped twice in quick succession by a man, who then proceeds to call him a “piece of sh-t.”

However, according to Esquire, a representative for Elements, the Scottsdale, Arizona restaurant where the video was shot, said that Weinstein was not actually hit in the incident.

Weinstein reportedly left the restaurant and chose not to call local police.

The Hollywood mogul has kept a low profile since reports of his sexually inappropriate behavior was published in October 2017 on the New York Times. A wave of women came forward to accuse him of sexual harassment and rape, including actresses like Rose McGowan, Ashley Judd, Paz de la Huerta, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Asia Argento, as well as Weinstein's former assistants.

Weinstein has since issued an apology, saying he is in therapy "to learn about myself and conquer my demons." He has also been booted from his own film studio, The Weinstein Company, as well as from the Motion Picture Academy.

Following Weinstein, other high profile men have since been accused of sexually inappropriate or abusive behavior, including Kevin Spacey, Louis CK, Dustin Hoffman, and most recently, James Franco.

The scandal has since sparked the #MeToo movement, where women around the world shared their own experiences of sexual harassment and abuse via the hashtag. – Rappler.com