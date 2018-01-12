LOOK: Brooklyn Beckham arrives in Manila
MANILA, Philippines - Brooklyn Beckham, son of British football player David Beckham and his wife, fashion designer and Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham arrived on Friday, January 12, to promote his book What I See and as part of his promotions for clothing brand Bench.
Bench founder Ben Chan wrote: "He’s here! Catch #GlobalBenchsetter [Brooklyn Beckham] tomorrow, January.13 at SM Megamall, SM Mall of Asia, and the BENCH/ BGC flagship store and get your copies of #WhatISee signed. See you there!"
Brooklyn, who is currently studying in New York, has been making a name for himself as a photographer. Aside from his famous parents, he's in the spotlight for dating actress Chloe Grace Moretz.
Brooklyn is among Bench's international endorsers, which includes Riverdale's Cole Sprouse and Korean star Park Shin Hye. – Rappler.com