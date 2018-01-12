David and Victoria Beckham's son is in the Philippines as part of his promotions with Bench

Published 2:12 PM, January 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Brooklyn Beckham, son of British football player David Beckham and his wife, fashion designer and Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham arrived on Friday, January 12, to promote his book What I See and as part of his promotions for clothing brand Bench.

Bench founder Ben Chan wrote: "He’s here! Catch #GlobalBenchsetter [Brooklyn Beckham] tomorrow, January.13 at SM Megamall, SM Mall of Asia, and the BENCH/ BGC flagship store and get your copies of #WhatISee signed. See you there!"

He’s here! Catch #GlobalBenchsetter @brooklynbeckham tomorrow, Jan. 13 at SM Megamall, SM Mall of Asia, and the BENCH/ BGC flagship store and get your copies of #WhatISee signed. See you there! #BrooklynBeckhamForBench @benchtm A post shared by Ben Chan (@bcbench) on Jan 11, 2018 at 8:06pm PST

Ready to meet @brooklynbeckham? Pick up a copy of his book What I See for just P500 and be part of his book signing event this Saturday, at SM Megamall, SM Mall of Asia, and BENCH/ BGC High Street flagship store! Come an hour early to get a good spot #BrooklynBeckhamForBench A post shared by benchtm (@benchtm) on Jan 9, 2018 at 8:32pm PST

Brooklyn, who is currently studying in New York, has been making a name for himself as a photographer. Aside from his famous parents, he's in the spotlight for dating actress Chloe Grace Moretz.

Brooklyn is among Bench's international endorsers, which includes Riverdale's Cole Sprouse and Korean star Park Shin Hye. – Rappler.com