LOOK: Maxene Magalona, Robby Mananquil's church wedding
MANILA, Philippines – Three days before their beach wedding in Boracay, actress Maxene Magalona and musician Robby Mananquil married in a private church ceremony in Manila.
This was disclosed by Robby's sister, Happy Skin cosmetics co-owner and model Rissa Mananquil-Trillo on Instagram on Friday, January 12.
"1.8.18. The newlyweds requested us to share this only after the Boracay celebration. Before the big all-white wedding, [Rob Mananquil] and [Maxene Magalona] had an intimate morning church wedding last Monday. It was held 10am at Santuario de San Antonio Church in Forbes Park, Makati. It was so private, there weren’t even any coordinators. The couple just spoke over the mic to gather everyone and start the solemn ceremony."
Rissa also shared that unlike the all-white theme for the couple's beach wedding, the men wore black suits to the ceremony, while the women were in blush pink dresses. Maxene and Robby later wore leather jackets emblazoned with the words "Just Married.”
1.8.18 For the Manila church wedding, @robmananquil and @maxenemagalona chose principal sponsors who mean so much to their relationship and they both look up to. Some of their chosen ninongs and ninangs included Ben Chan with dear family friend Miguel Pastor, Richard & Lucy Gomez, Keren Pascual, Dr. Z & Aivee Teo, Michael V. (who was Francis Magalona’s best friend), and Gary Valenciano also joined the Boracay wedding and revealed to guests during the reception that the couple exchanged vows earlier last Monday. #iROByouveryMAXX
Maxene and Robby got engaged last February during a trip to Japan.
They had their pre-nuptial shoot in Paris. (READ: Here's how Robby Mananquil proposed to Maxene Magalona) – Rappler.com