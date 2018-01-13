Aljur says being a dad has given him an entirely new perspective

Published 9:35 AM, January 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It looks like 2018 is going to be a great year for Aljur Abrenica. On Monday, January 15, Asintado – his first series as a Kapamilya talent – will air on ABS-CBN.

In an interview with Aljur at the press conference for the new afternoon series, Aljur said being a father to Alas, the son he shares with Kylie Padilla, inspired him to work even harder.

The actor shared that being a dad gave him an entirely new perspective. He also made the conscious decision to work on himself and refuse to let negativity get the best of him.

“Nagkaroon kasi ako ng (I had ) hope. From the time na ayaw ko nang mag-artista, [gusto ko nang] bitawan ‘yung passion ko, unti-unti naintindihan ko na ito talaga ‘yung gusto ko. Na-build ko ‘yung sarili ko (From the time that I did not want to be an actor anymore, [I wanted to] leave my passion, until little by little, I understood what I really wanted. I was able to build myself again). That’s why everything is happening right now,” he said.

Being a first time father, Aljur admitted that there were, and still are, challenges. There were a lot of sleepless nights but he couldn’t be any happier.

“Very happy. Very fulfilling. But I’m physically exhausted. Exhausting siya pero sa kaluluwa mo, sa emotional side, masayang-masaya (It's very exhausting but my soul, my emotional side, is so happy).”

I was surprised by my loves! They visited me at the set yesterday A post shared by Aljur Abrenica (@ajabrenica) on Nov 16, 2017 at 11:02pm PST





On being a Kapamilya

After more than 10 years as a GMA artist, Aljur transferred to it’s rival network, ABS-CBN. The Starstruck alum admitted that he has always dreamt of being a Kapamilya.

“Matagal ko ring ginustong makalipat sa ABS-CBN….Isa pa sa mga na-appreciate ko is seryoso sila sa story, sa storyline, sa quality ng projects…. I’m very happy na ramdam ko ‘yung pagiging welcoming nila ‘yung warmth ng ABS. Pati ‘yung mga artista, warm sila eh. Sila Julia[ Montes], si Julia ‘yung nagwelcome sa akin. Sila Coco [Martin], sila Paulo [Avelino] and Shaina [Magdayao].”

(I've always wanted to transfer to ABS-CBN...One of the things I appreciated is they're very serious with their story, the storyline, the quality of projects....I'm very happy because I felt how welcoming they were, their warmth. Even the artists, they're very warm. Like Julia [Montes], it was Julia who welcomed me. Coco [Martin], Paulo [Avelino], and Shaina [Magdayao])

When it was mentioned that several Starstruck graduates, such as Cristine Reyes and Arci Muñoz, noticed an improvement in their career after moving networks, Aljur thought that it was a mix of luck, timing, and common interests finally lining up.

“I think they’re looking for something more than the career. Siguro ‘yung (I guess it's their) passion as an artist. Nagkakaroon ng boost siguro kasi nagtutugma (There was a boost in their career because there was an alignment) of the interest of both the network and the artist.” – Rappler.com